A 110-year-old dairy producer in Hayward is shutting operations.

Berkeley Farms was founded in 1910 by French immigrants John and Mary Sabatte and will be closing at the end of April by its parent company Dallas-based Dean Foods, according to KTVU.

Dean Foods purchased Berkeley Farms in 1998. Before the sale, the dairy brand and milk producer was considered the largest independent dairy products company in Northern California.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SFGATE