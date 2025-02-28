ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Dairy Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 40 dairy suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

Among the 40 new dairy suppliers are many with a rich history. One is a farmer- and retailer-owned cooperative established more than 100 years ago, recognized for its commitment to agricultural innovation, dairy excellence, and long-term partnerships with producers. Another is a global dairy leader founded in 1954 that ranks among the top cheese producers in the United States, supplying both branded and private-label products. Also joining is a premier cheese manufacturer established in 1958, which remains family- and employee-owned, operating multiple facilities nationwide to serve major retailers and foodservice providers with high-quality cheese products.

“ReposiTrak is delivering traceability for everyone by simplifying FSMA 204 compliance for suppliers and retailers alike,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “With no additional hardware or software needed, our solution enables efficient, scalable traceability data exchange, giving businesses a competitive edge as the market moves toward total traceability and retailers continue to make public commitments to transparency and food safety.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com