ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Dairy and Dairy-Alternative Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

Ahead of regulatory deadlines, 50 Dairy and Dairy-Alternative companies are queued to join ReposiTrak for its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions



SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 50 new dairy and dairy-alternative suppliers into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 50 new suppliers are 3 standout members with a rich history. One is a Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheesemaker founded more than a century ago, now recognized as one of the nation’s top premium cheese and whey products makers. Another is a U.S.-based cooperative founded in 1938, consisting of 600 farm families and 7,000 associates. With award-winning milk, cheese, and other dairy products, it serves 30% of the U.S. market while emphasizing sustainable dairy practices. The third is a Swedish pioneer in plant-based alternatives, with its oat-based products available internationally.

“ReposiTrak’s network, the largest operational traceability network, is helping dairy and plant-based suppliers achieve seamless compliance with FDA regulations and retailer traceability requirements,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By joining the network, these suppliers can efficiently share traceability data with an unlimited number of in-network customers, all without the need for additional hardware or software.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com