Rockin’ Protein Energy Named Readers’ Choice Best New Dairy Product of 2019

PHOENIX — Shamrock Farms’ Rockin’ Protein Energy has once again taken home top honors after being named one of the Best New Dairy Products of 2019. Finalists were selected from hundreds of products by Dairy Foods’ editors last month and readers were then asked to vote for their favorite. Rockin’ Protein Energy was selected as a winner because of its tasty combination of the dual fuel of 30g of high-quality real milk protein and natural caffeine from cold brew coffee.

“It’s really exciting to see the momentum behind Rockin’ Protein Energy continue,” said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. “It’s truly a success story of making more possible with milk. The perfect combination of protein and natural energy, Rockin’ Protein Energy helps people get more out of their day in a great tasting way.”

Rockin’ Protein Energy will appear in the February issue of Dairy Foods Magazine. As one of the industry’s leading publications, the outlet has recognized top dairy products since 2012.

Available in three delicious flavors, Mocha Latte, Caramel Latte and Café Latte, Rockin’ Protein Energy is made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk, is lactose-free and has no artificial growth hormones or added sugars. Look for Rockin’ Protein Energy and other Rockin’ Protein products with signature green tops in the refrigerated case at convenience stores and retailers across the country. Follow Shamrock Farms and Rockin’ Protein on social media, or visit our product locator page to find Rockin’ Protein Plus near you.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative dairy offerings, including Rockin’ Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.