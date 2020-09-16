Rosa Brothers Milk Company Celebrates 8th Anniversary

(Tulare, CA) Rosa Brothers Milk Company will mark its eighth year with a unique anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 19, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, 220 E. Tulare Avenue, Tulare.

The Scoop Mobile will be at the Tulare Chamber and serving up $2 ice cream cones, PLUS offering a 15% off entire purchase coupon valid at the Rosa Brothers Milk Co. Creamery/Retail store that day with every ice cream purchase. Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the Scoop Mobile and also at the retail store, which offers all the Rosa Brothers milk and ice cream products, as well as many locally produced items. And, don’t forget to get your Rosa Brothers swag—including the 8th Anniversary t-shirt!

“It’s been busy year at Rosa Brothers Milk Company. Our celebration may look a little different this year, but we are excited to celebrate our eighth anniversary with our community and our customers, as they have played a huge role in our success,” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers MIlk Company. “We fondly look back on these last eight years and eagerly look forward to continuing to provide California families the freshest, highest quality products in the years to come.”

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their glass bottled milk and super premium ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. The Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in over 750 locations up and down the state of California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors as well as lactose free options. Additional products include 15 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance during the holidays.

Rosa Brothers MIlk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on “Where to Buy” at RosaBrothers.com.