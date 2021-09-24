Rosa Brothers Milk Company Celebrates 9th Anniversary

(Tulare, CA) Rosa Brothers Milk Company will mark its ninth year with an anniversary celebration this Saturday, September 25, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store, 2400 South K Street, Tulare. There’s something for everyone at the party, as festivities will include an Open House, $2 ice cream cones, milk and ice cream samples, raffle prizes and a petting pen. A Farmers Market with tasting opportunities will be onsite to showcase the local products featured at the Creamery/Retail Store. Plus, Tacos San Marcos will have tacos, burritos and more available for purchase.

One of the many products available to sample at the anniversary celebration (and just in time for Fall!) will be Rosa Brothers’ all-natural Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer. Farm fresh milk and cream straight from the Rosa Brothers herd are blended with pumpkin and spices to create this autumn favorite.

“It’s been another great year at Rosa Brothers Milk Company. We are excited to celebrate our ninth anniversary with our community, our customers and our retail store partners, as they have played a huge role in our success,” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers MIlk Company. “We fondly look back on these last nine years and look forward to continuing to provide California families the freshest, highest quality products in the years to come.”

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their glass bottled milk and super premium ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. The Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in over 850 locations throughout California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors and sizes. Additional products include 15 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance during the holidays.

Rosa Brothers MIlk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on “Where to Buy” at RosaBrothers.com.