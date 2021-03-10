Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Easter Egg Nog is Back!

(Tulare, CA) It’s BACK! Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s all-natural Easter Egg Nog is in stores NOW!

Only fresh milk from the Rosa Brothers’ third-generation dairy farm and the finest of ingredients are used to create this divine treat. The delicious end result is packaged in Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s signature quart-size glass bottles and topped with a decorative bottle collar.

“We are excited to offer our customers our fresh Easter Egg Nog again this year. It is a delicious way to celebrate Spring.” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “There really is nothing like it”

Look for Easter Egg Nog at retailers that carry Rosa Brothers Milk Company products now through the first week of April.

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their milk and ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality milk and ice cream products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in over 700 locations up and down the state of California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors as well as lactose free options. Additional products include 14 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Eggnog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” button at RosaBrothers.com.