Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Easter Egg Nog Returns

(Tulare, CA) 🌸 It’s BAAAACK! 🐣 Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Easter Egg Nog has hopped its way into select stores!

Made with the freshest milk from the Rosa Brothers’ third-generation dairy farm and only the finest ingredients, this rich and creamy springtime treat is udderly irresistible. Packaged in Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s signature eco-friendly glass quart bottles and dressed up in a festive spring collar, Easter Egg Nog is ready to bring a little extra egg-citement to your spring!

“Since 2018, we have been crafting Easter Egg Nog, and this treat continues to be a delicious way to celebrate spring” says Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “Why wait until Christmas to enjoy fresh, all-natural Egg Nog when you can have it twice a year?”

🐰Hop to it! Easter Egg Nog is available at participating retailers now until Easter—once it’s gone, it’s gone! 🌷 Happy Spring!

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third-generation dairy farmers, launched Rosa Brothers Milk Company in September 2012 with just a handful of stores carrying their milk and ice cream. Since then, they’ve stayed true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest, highest-quality dairy products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in over 1,000 locations across California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors, including a lactose-free option. Additional products include 20 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog– a seasonal favorite that makes its appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery/Retail Store is located at 2400 South K St, Tulare, California. Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday (closed daily 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” button at RosaBrothers.com.