Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Glass Bottled Holiday Egg Nog is Back!

(Tulare, CA) It’s BACK! Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s all-natural Easter Egg Nog is in select stores NOW!.

It’s that time of year to Indulge in the rich, creamy decadence of the company’s limited-edition holiday Egg Nog, crafted only with fresh milk from the Rosa Brothers’ third-generation dairy farm in Central California. This divine treat captures the essence of the season with its velvety blend of spices and the finest of ingredients. The delicious result is packaged in Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s eco-friendly, signature quart-size glass bottles and topped with a decorative holiday collar. Bonus: Rosa Brothers Milk Company also makes an Egg Nog Super Premium Ice Cream for the holidays!

“Since 2012, our Egg Nog has been a cherished holiday tradition for our customers. This indulgent treat truly embodies the spirit of the season,” says Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “There’s really nothing quite like it.”

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Egg Nog quart and Egg Nog Super Premium Ice Cream pint are available at participating retailers now through the new year! Don’t miss your chance to savor this limited-edition gem!

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their milk and ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality milk and ice cream products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in more than 1,000 California locations.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors, including a lactose-free option. Additional products include 20 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog– a seasonal favorite that makes its appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery/Retail Store is located at 2400 South K St, Tulare, California. Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday (closed daily 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” button at RosaBrothers.com.