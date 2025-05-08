Saputo and FitSpirit Renew Partnership to Inspire More Girls to Get Moving

Saputo believes in the power of movement, and it’s putting that belief into action once again!

The dairy processor is proud to renew its partnership with FitSpirit, a Québec-based non-profit dedicated to helping teenage girls stay active for life. As part of the renewed partnership, Saputo will invest $450,000 over the next three years to bring the community partner’s impactful programs to even more girls across the province.

“We firmly believe that physical activity is essential for the development of young girls,” said Haig Poutchigian, President and Chief Operating Officer of Saputo’s Dairy Division (Canada). “By renewing our partnership with FitSpirit, we aim to foster healthy habits from an early age and promote long-term well-being.”

For 15 years, Saputo has stood alongside FitSpirit in its mission to inspire girls aged 12 to 17 to embrace an active lifestyle. The reality is concerning: Girls are three times more likely to drop out of sports than boys, and 20 per cent less likely to get the recommended amount of physical activity by the end of their teens. FitSpirit is changing this by creating inclusive programs that make physical activity engaging, empowering, and accessible to girls from all backgrounds.

So far, the impact has been undeniable. Since its founding, FitSpirit has empowered over 220,000 girls to get moving. With this renewed commitment, Saputo is helping FitSpirit expand its reach in high schools and encourage even more girls to build confidence, form friendships, and push past their limits – all while having fun!

Together, Saputo and FitSpirit are driving change and helping the next generation stay active, strong, and unstoppable.