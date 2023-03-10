Saputo Announces Changes in Senior Management in North America

MONTRÉAL — Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces today the appointment of Frank Guido as President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (USA), and of Haig Poutchigian as President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (Canada). These changes will be effective April 1, 2023.

Mr. Guido joined Saputo in 2015 and serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (Canada) since April 2019. Over the last 25 years, Mr. Guido has held senior management positions in operations, supply chain, continuous improvement, and finance at other public companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Mr. Poutchigian joined Saputo in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Finance, Dairy Division (Canada) and also brings over 25 years of experience to the role, primarily in finance and operations.

“Frank is a seasoned, values-driven business leader who brings to the table a proven track record of operational excellence and delivering on strategic priorities. As such, I am thrilled to have Frank transition his talents to our USA team at a pivotal time in our Global Strategic Plan journey,” said Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America). “I am equally excited to have Haig take the lead role in our Canadian business. Haig has been instrumental to the Division’s growth and ongoing success, and his results-oriented focus will be key in driving the execution of our strategy.”

“Frank and Haig stepping into these roles reflects our deep bench of talent and leadership that can move cross-divisionally as our Company continues to grow,” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and CEO. “I have tremendous confidence in these two outstanding leaders and the value they will continue to bring to our organization as we build on our current momentum and advance the Company’s strategic objectives.”

Both Mr. Guido and Mr. Poutchigian will report to Carl Colizza, who has been assuming the leadership of the Dairy Division (USA) since June 2022, in addition to his duties as President and Chief Operating Officer (North America).

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and the top dairy processor in Australia and Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.