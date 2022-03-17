Saputo Closing Three Facilities, Plans U.S. and Australia Expansion

MONTREAL – Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc. is closing three facilities as part of its plan to spend about $169 million to enhance its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Australia and spur growth.

The Montreal-based company says a cut-and-wrap facility in Tulare, Calif., will close in fiscal 2023 while two manufacturing operations in Australia will be streamlined.

Saputo says the impact on employees at the U.S. plant will be minimal while some workers affected in Australia will be given severance and employment support.

