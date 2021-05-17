Saputo Dairy to Expand Manufacturing Hub in Las Cruces, Add 150 Jobs

LAS CRUCES – Saputo Dairy USA, one of the largest cheese and dairy foods producers in the United States, has been awarded state economic assistance to expand its Las Cruces manufacturing operation and add 150 employees, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Wednesday.

As part of the expansion, Saputo Dairy USA is planning to invest up to $30 million in its existing facility at the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park, the agency stated. The park is on the city’s West Mesa.

The company is receiving $2.5 million from the state’s LEDA job-creators fund, including a $1 million bonus for developing the project in an Opportunity Zone, and $30,000 from the City of Las Cruces. The Las Cruces City Council will also consider an industrial revenue bond, according to the state news release. The state predicts Saputo’s expansion to have a “total positive economic impact” of $1.6 billion over the next decade.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Las Cruces Sun-News