Sargento Announces New Roles Across Teams to Foster Company Growth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento, the family-owned leader in natural cheese, is pleased to announce new roles for eight team members across its Consumer Products and Food Service & Ingredients business units: Erin Price, General Manager, Consumer Products; Jeremy Schellin, General Manager, Food Service & Ingredients; Rod Hogan, Senior Vice President, Innovation; Chris Regennitter, Senior Vice President, Sargento Sales; Brian Ginn, Vice President, Consumer Products Sales; Joy Judski, Vice President, Food Service & Ingredients Sales; Chris McCarthy, Vice President, Strategic Planning; Amy Ehlen, Vice President, Pricing & Demand Planning.

This news comes on the heels of two long-term executives’ retirements and the succession of Michael Pellegrino to the role of Chief Operating Officer. For more on these leadership changes, read on here.

“I’m thrilled to see these members of the Sargento Family step into their new roles to help build our next generation of leadership,” said Louie Gentine, Chairman & CEO of Sargento. “We owe our company’s success to our employees – past and present – who have made countless contributions not only to our company, but also to our community through the years.

“We have a great team to help us continue our success for the Sargento Family and our key stakeholders,” added Michael Pellegrino, COO of Sargento. “We look forward to the future of Sargento with these new roles and developments.”

In this new role, Erin’s team will be responsible for the next phase of Consumer Products growth. She will have direct responsibility for brand marketing, integrated marketing communications, omnichannel and consumer insights, and work with teams to drive success across P&L. Previously, Erin served as Senior Vice President of Marketing. During her 17 years at Sargento, Erin led the company’s Food Service & Ingredients (FSI) division, refined the company’s strategic planning process, launched an e-commerce strategy and its first integrated marketing communications department. Jeremy Schellin – General Manager, Food Service & Ingredients: Jeremy’s team will be responsible for the next phase of the FSI business unit’s growth while driving success across P&L. Jeremy will have direct responsibility for marketing, innovation and FSI sales. His longtime experience and leadership across core marketing, new platform development and strategic planning provide solid foundations for this new role. Previously, Jeremy served as the Vice President of Strategic Planning.

Chris returns to the role of Vice President of Strategic Planning after gaining a foundation in FSI. Chris will work closely with the leadership staff and Executive team to advance progress in the company’s Real Food Vision. In his 11 years at Sargento, Chris has stepped into critical leadership roles for marketing, corporate social responsibility strategy and price commodity management. Amy Ehlen – Vice President, Pricing & Demand Planning: Amy joins the company’s officer team and will continue leading a cross-functional team while working to enhance short- and long-term demand planning and pricing processes. Since joining Sargento in 2012, Amy has made a strong impact on the brand and customer planning processes, driving unprecedented planning efficiencies across several areas of the company. Amy and her team will now report to Jeremy Behler, CFO of Sargento.