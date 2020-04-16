Sargento Foods Donates $ 2 Million in Cheese to Help Food Banks Across the Country

PLYMOUTH, Wis.- To help feed families during this time of need, Sargento Foods Inc. is donating $2 million in cheese to Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader, Hunger Task Force and its membership organization the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin. To assist families outside Wisconsin, Sargento will provide donated cheese to Feeding America®- the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. The family-owned cheese company is providing relief by donating a total of 15.8 million cheese sticks which can feed more than 1.3 million households across the U.S.

“Our long-standing commitment to fighting hunger means more now than ever before. We are grateful to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and expand our outreach nationally through Feeding America to help families in Wisconsin and across the nation. We want to do our part to address the growing issue of hunger and food insecurity during these challenging times,” said Louie Gentine, 3rd generation CEO of Sargento Foods. “We are honored to be a vital part of our nation’s food supply and will do everything we can to make sure families have food on the table and to support our community in a real way.”

Sargento has been an active part of its community for the past 66 years, serving families and its communities, providing food banks with both monetary and cheese donations. By partering with Hunger Task Force and Feeding America, the company will assist families in its home state of Wisconsin, and others in need across the U.S.

“For more than 25 years, Sargento has demonstrated leadership in anti-hunger work as a true partner in our mission to end hunger throughout Wisconsin,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. “This donation is yet another demonstration of the amazing support and continuing dedication to help the more than 50,000 people we serve every month which has increased significantly in the face of COVID-19.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Sargento for its generous product donation to food banks across the country during this unprecedented time of need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their contribution will help make a difference for families who may not know where to find their next meal.”

Sargento has also launched a new section on its website that addresses a variety of topics including employee safety, business continuity and charitable initiatives. Those visiting the website will also find additional resources such as recipes to offer inspiration for those staying safe and cooking with loved ones at home.

About Sargento Foods Inc.:

With 2,300 employees and net sales of more than $1.3 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for 66 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world’s first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com To follow along on social visit Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, Twitter @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese.

About Hunger Task Force:

Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s Free & Local food bank and Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader. The organization provides healthy and nutritious food to hungry children, families and seniors in the community absolutely free of charge. Hunger Task Force was founded in 1974 by a local advocacy group who then formed Milwaukee’s first food bank. Today, Hunger Task Force is 100% supported by the community and provides a safety net of emergency food with dignity to a network of 75 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. Through legislative analysis, education and community organizing, Hunger Task Force continues to advocate for anti-hunger policy at the local, state and federal level. For more information, visit HungerTaskForce.org.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

