Sargento Introduces Reserve Series Slices to Make the Everyday Gourmet

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sargento believes everyone deserves the right to elevate their everyday sandwiches and burgers, so they are expanding the Reserve SeriesTM product line – now available in new slices. Reserve SeriesTM Slices are 100% real, natural cheeses offering rich savory flavors like Fresh Asiago, Aged Gouda and Aged White Cheddar, that allow anyone to become a gourmet chef or cheese aficionado. Sargento’s Reserve SeriesTM line also includes off-the-block aged shreds available in sophisticated flavors.

“We’ve found that consumers love gourmet cheeses and the convenience of slices, so we’re bringing the best of both worlds together to elevate their everyday meals in a convenient new form,” said John Stanwood, Senior Marketing Manager of Sargento Foods. “With the launch of Reserve Series™ Slices, adding delicious specialty cheeses to your sandwiches and burgers has never been easier, anyone can create their favorite dishes and enjoy the gourmet flavor profiles.”

Restaurants are closed around the country due to the pandemic, and as a result, more consumers are experimenting with the foods they love. Reserve SeriesTM Slices offer delicious flavors that allow anyone at home to replicate their favorite gourmet restaurant meals in an easy way. Some of these flavors are aged to perfection and some are specialty cheeses that are now conveniently available pre-sliced in the dairy aisle.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for more convenience and simplicity in the kitchen without compromising taste,” said Chef Ulrich Koberstein, Director of Culinary at Sargento Foods. “The Reserve SeriesTM Slices allow those at home to bring gourmet flavor into the comforts of their kitchen by enhancing easy, everyday favorites like fresh sandwiches or burgers on the grill.”

Reserve SeriesTM Slices come in three unique delicious flavor options:

Sargento® Reserve Series™ Sliced Fresh Asiago Natural Cheese

The Reserve Series™ Fresh Asiago is a softer, slightly sweet and nutty cheese, that offers a smooth melt.

Sargento® Reserve Series™ Sliced Aged Gouda Natural Cheese

A savory buttery, nutty Gouda. Aged for several months, this Gouda features a richly unique flavor profile.

Sargento® Reserve Series™ Sliced Aged White Natural Cheddar Cheese

Carefully aged to achieve its fullest flavor, this specialty white cheddar cheese offers a rich, sharp gourmet flavor.

The new Reserve SeriesTMSlices can be found at retailers nationwide in the dairy section. For more information and product availability, please visit www.Sargento.com.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With 2,300 employees and net sales of $1.4 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world’s first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family.

