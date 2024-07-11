Sargento Shows Significant Strides in Newly Released 2023 Impact Report

The iconic, family-owned cheese brand released its annual report detailing its philanthropic and sustainability efforts

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento® recently published its annual Impact Report highlighting progress, key efforts and achievements made in 2023 across three key pillars of the company: people, planet, product.

“To us, giving back to our community and thinking of others has been, and always will be, central to who we are, what we do, and why we’re part of the Sargento Family,” said 3rd generation Louie Gentine, Chairman and CEO of Sargento. “This core belief shows up in the work we do every day, how we treat each other and through in the milestones we achieved in 2023 under our new Corporate Social Responsibility platform, Sargento Real Impact.”

Key initiatives captured within the 2023 Impact Report, include:

PEOPLE

$102,000 Touchdowns for Hunger™ donation in 2023 season

Touchdowns for Hunger™ donation in 2023 season $52,200 Double Helping for Hunger™ (DHFH) donation in 2023

Double Helping for Hunger™ (DHFH) donation in 2023 $40,000 Tipoff for Homes™ donation in 2023

Tipoff for Homes™ donation in 2023 $7.1 million donated since 2016 to our local communities during the annual United Way Living Your Giving campaign

donated since 2016 to our local communities during the annual United Way Living Your Giving campaign 37 affordable homes built for Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

affordable homes built for Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity 1,836 hours of company-led community service by our employees in 2023

PLANET

7.6 million gallons of water saved in 2023*

gallons of water saved in 2023* 90% of waste diverted from landfills in 2023

of waste diverted from landfills in 2023 100% of Balanced Breaks® snack trays are recyclable, dependent on local infrastructure

of Balanced Breaks® snack trays are recyclable, dependent on local infrastructure 100% of string- and stick-cheese overwrap film is in-store-drop-off recyclable

PRODUCT

100% supplier compliance with FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) animal care program for dairy supply

supplier compliance with FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) animal care program for dairy supply AA and A food safety rating by BRC in 2023 across all facilities—awarded by an independent auditor benchmarked to the Global Food Safety Initiative

For 70 years Sargento has stayed true to its core values and upheld its commitment to giving back with responsible resources. 2023 was a true testament to the ongoing promise in making a real impact and contributing to the wellbeing of neighbors, employees, suppliers, customers and the planet while improving overall sustainability for Sargento products.

To learn more about the strides made within 2023, you can view and download the full Impact Report at SargentoFoods.com/Impact-Report.

*As measured against a 2022 baseline

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and net sales of $1.7 billion, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they make and market amazing, high-quality shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com