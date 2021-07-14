Setting the Standard for CO2 Reduction in Dairy Production

In collaboration with Gold Standard and Agolin, Barry Callebaut has developed a new methodology to quantify and certify CO2 insetting for dairy within our chocolate supply chain.

Tackling emissions in dairy

Reducing our carbon footprint across our supply chain is a key target in our Forever Chocolate plan, and dairy is an important piece of this puzzle. Dairy products are a key ingredient in many of our chocolate products and it is also one of the major contributors to our corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions footprint.

The use of animal feed additives – like Agolin – is widely recognized to reduce methane emissions in dairy cattle. However, in the past, there was no way to credibly verify this and thus assess the actual level of CO2 reduction within our supply chain.

