Shamrock Farms Expands Virginia Milk Manufacturing Facility to Meet Growing National Demand

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Shamrock Farms®, one of the largest family owned-and-operated dairies in the country, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Augusta County, VA, milk manufacturing facility by announcing a major investment in its production capabilities. Marking the second significant expansion of the plant since opening its doors in 2014, this commitment to growth will enable Shamrock Farms to meet rising consumer demand and national distribution needs.

Originally established to support Shamrock Farms’ ability to provide more great-tasting products to people across the country, the Verona manufacturing facility continues to showcase the brand’s fresh thinking and industry leadership through state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing.

“We’re committed to growth at Shamrock Farms, and this expansion is the latest milestone in our long history of strategic national brand growth,” said Devon McClelland, President of Shamrock Farms and fourth generation of McClelland family leadership. “By continuing to evolve our product lines, facilities and technology, we’re laying the groundwork for future success and our ability to serve quality products Shamrock customers know and love.”

Shamrock Farms’ products are available in all 50 states and sold in more than 135,000 retailers and quick service restaurants nationwide, including Kroger, Ahold, Publix, Dollar General and Circle K. The existing product portfolio includes the Shamrock Farms® ready-to-drink milk line and Rockin’ Protein®, one of the fastest growing protein shake brands.

Shamrock Farms is investing $59 million dollars into the project, which includes adding additional equipment, cold storage space and a new production filling line. The company will receive a performance-based grant of $600,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, along with a $300,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Expected to be completed by 2028, the expansion is a continued investment in the long-term economic development of Augusta County and the local Virginia dairy farmers that Shamrock Farms supports through its partnership with the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association.

Shamrock Farms is committed to its employees and the communities where the company does business, and has been nourishing families with pure, fresh milk products—never made with the growth hormone rBST—for over 100 years.

ABOUT SHAMROCK FARMS

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions for four generations. Founded in 1922 Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin’ Protein® and Shamrock Farms® ready-to-drink milk, are sold in over 135,000 retailers and quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms, which has facilities in both Arizona and Virginia, is a division of Shamrock Foods Company. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.