Shatto Milk Awarded Best in the World

The World Dairy Exposition in Madison, Wisconsin awarded Shatto Root Beer Milk FIRST in the world in the Open Class Grade A Milk category.

Each year people involved in all aspects of the dairy industry flock to the World Dairy Expo. This World Dairy Expo serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies and organizations to come together to compete, and to exchange ideas, knowledge, technology and commerce.

“We are thrilled by this wonderful news and could not have asked for anything better in celebration of our tenth anniversary. It is amazing to think that the milk from our small family dairy farm has been recognized as some of the best in the entire world” said Barb Shatto. “We are humbled by these results and are so excited that we can offer our customers such a variety of fresh and yummy products!”

Shatto added, “We knew our milk was good, but had no idea how experts would judge it in comparison to others submitted from all over the world. As you can imagine, we are very excited to be able to share this news with our loyal customers and friends in the area.”

The Shatto Family began delivering farm-fresh milk from their family farm, just 35 minutes North of Kansas City, to select supermarkets in June, 2003. The Shatto’s also opened a Country Store at the dairy and began offering tours of their farm and bottling facility. “Freshness makes a huge difference with all dairy products and we are fortunate to be able to get our milk from our cows to the stores in as little as 12 hours. It’s the freshest milk available in Kansas City.” said Shatto. Since their inception, Shatto’s Root Beer Milk has been named the best in the world by this organization four times, 2010, 2011, 2013 and now in 2021. Shatto has also obtained similar recognition for other fluid milks, their world class butter and cheeses.

Shatto Milk Company uses milk only from its own cows which are not treated with artificial growth hormones. The milk is processed into whole, 2 percent, 1 percent, skim, chocolate, root beer, strawberry, banana, coffee cotton candy and orange flavors, butter and cream. Recently the Shatto’s began offering Ice Cream, Ice Cream Sammiches and artisan Cheese, which is also made using their farm fresh milk.