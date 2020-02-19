Shatto Milk Company Champs Bottle Limited Release Chocolate Cherry Milk

Shatto Milk Company is releasing its special edition Champions bottle to celebrate Kansas City as World Champions. The bottle, complete with yellow CHAMPS lettering, red confetti and filled with Chocolate Cherry Milk, is available in all stores carrying Shatto Milk beginning on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. A total of 18,000 CHAMPS bottles are available. Questions regarding product availability should be directed to your preferred store.

Product is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, Mo., starting Wednesday, Feb. 19th at 10 a.m., while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the Chocolate Cherry CHAMPS Milk with delivery taking place Feb. 20, 21, 25 and 26, while supplies last.

“Our customers were very outspoken about their desire for a fun bottle and flavor to commemorate the big win and continue the celebration for our community.,” said Barbara Shatto. ” We had fun creating this limited-edition bottle in red and gold with our signature cow, all surrounded by confetti to represent this amazing team.”

