Shatto Milk Company offers limited edition bottles of its Red Velvet Milk as Chiefs enter Playoffs

Osborn, Mo. – Shatto Milk Company is releasing its sought after red velvet milk to celebrate the hometown teams playoff run which starts this weekend. Deliveries will be made to area stores beginning Wed. Jan 12th. Questions regarding product availability should be directed to your preferred store.

Product is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, Mo., starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the product starting now.

“We are very excited to see our hometown team in the playoffs again this year and wanted to ensure customers had some red velvet milk to enjoy during the wild card game this weekend,” said Barbara Shatto.

Shatto is offering this limited release milk in addition to a variety of other fun KC football items such as their KC Cow shirts, headbands, sweat shirts, glasses and coach cow apparel as well. All is available at the farm store, via Shatto Home Delivery and at www.shatto.bigcartel.com

For more information, follow Shatto on Instagram at @shattomilk, on Twitter at @shattomilk and on Facebook @shattomilk, or visit the website at www.shattomilk.com. For pictures of the limited edition products, their cows, bottling facility or to set up a visit to the farm, please contact them directly at 816-930-3862 or by email at matt@shattomilk.com. To place an order through Shatto’s Home Delivery Service, visit www.shattohomedelivery.com.

A variety of fun KC Cow apparel, and other items from Shatto Milk Company can be purchased at www.shatto.bigcartel.com and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

About Shatto Milk Company

Shatto Milk Company is a local family dairy farm that began bottling their own farm fresh milk and offering their very own cheese, butters and ice cream in June, 2003. The company has prided itself in offering the freshest and best tasting milk possible, while putting a fun twist on milk by offering fun flavors like Banana, Coffee, Root Beer, Cookies and Cream, and more. The Shatto family milks just under 500 cows and vertically integrates all bottles and delivers the milk that comes from their cows right here in Clinton County, Missouri. The Shatto’s also open their dairy to the public year-round and host more than 150k people a year for tours.