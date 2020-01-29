Shatto Milk Company Offers Limited Edition Bottles, Red Velvet Milk to Share its Excitement For the Weekend, SUNDAY to be Specific

Shatto Milk Company will be releasing its special edition SUNDAY bottle which will have yellow lettering and be filled with Red Milk – Red Velvet. There will be a total of 12,000 limited edition bottles available and will be offered in limited quantity in all stores that offer Shatto Milk as well as through the family’s farm store and Shatto Home Delivery.

Each outlet will have a limited amount of product, so first come first serve. Product will be made available at the farm store starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29th while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers will have to pre-order while supplies last with delivery taking place the week of the 27th and 3rd and all grocery stores will receive their allotment on the 30th and 31st depending upon which day of the week a specific store receives deliveries. Customers should direct any questions about when items will be stocked to stores as Shatto Milk Company is not familiar with their stocking schedule.

Shatto Milk Company wanted to have a bit of fun seeing that Kansas City is witnessing history with their epic football success. “Our customers were very outspoken about their desire for a limited edition red milk and fun bottle, so we worked very quickly with our suppliers, our bovines and our employees to make it happen” Said Barbara Shatto “We are so excited to support our local team in what is the biggest spotlight they could enjoy”

Shatto is so confident they have engaged in a friendly wager with California’s Nutcher Milk Company on the game. The losing teams’ dairy must send the winner some local food and share with the world while in a Milk Bath that the competitors team is the best in the nation. “I am confident I will not be taking a Milk Bath this year”, stated Matt Shatto

A variety of fun KC Cow apparel, and other items from Shatto Milk Company can be purchased at www.shatto.bigcartel.com and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

Shatto Milk Company is a local family dairy farm that began bottling their own farm fresh milk and offering their very own cheese, butters and ice cream in June, 2003. The company has prided itself in offering the freshest and best tasting milk possible, while putting a fun twist on milk by offering fun flavors like Banana, Coffee, Root Beer, Cookies and Cream, and more. The Shatto’s milk just under 500 cows and are vertically integrated bottling and delivering the milk that comes from there cows right here in Clinton County, Missouri. The Shatto’s also open their dairy to the public year round and host more than 150k people a year for tours.

To learn more about Shatto Milk Company, please visit www.shattomilk.com.