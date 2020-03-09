Shatto Milk Company offers Limited Release Mint Chocolate Milk

Shatto Milk Company is releasing its special edition Mint Chocolate Milk to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Mint Chocolate Milk, is available to all stores carrying Shatto Milk beginning on Monday, March 9th. Questions regarding product availability should be directed to your preferred store.

Product is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, Mo., starting Friday, March 6th at 1 p.m., while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the Mint Chocolate Milk with deliveries starting on the 11th of March.

“Customers have been requesting this fun flavor ever since we first offered it during our 10 year anniversary 7 years ago. We are happy to be able to offer it during the month in which folks celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”

For more information, follow Shatto on Instagram at @shattomilk, on Twitter at @shattomilk and on Facebook @shattomilk, or visit the website at www.shattomilk.com. For pictures of the limited edition products, their cows, bottling facility or to set up a visit to the farm, please contact them directly at 816-930-3862 or by email at matt@shattomilk.com. To place an order through Shatto’s Home Delivery Service, visit www.shattohomedelivery.com.

A variety of fun KC Cow apparel, and other items from Shatto Milk Company can be purchased at www.shatto.bigcartel.com and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.