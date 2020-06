For Shatto Home Delivery, its growth during the pandemic has been “absolutely crazy.” In April alone, new customer sign-ups outnumbered what the service typically gets in a year.

It spurred Owner Matt Shatto to hire 13 more employees and add four delivery trucks. Some delivery areas became so customer-dense that Shatto had to split them and create 12 new routes.

“We’ve seen about 230% growth since March,” Shatto said.

