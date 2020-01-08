siggi’s Launches Kids Pouches With Significantly Less Sugar and Fewer Ingredients Than Leading Kids’ Yogurts

NEW YORK — siggi’s, the pioneer of lower sugar yogurt with simple ingredients, announced the launch and roll-out of its first-ever kids yogurt pouches at grocery and retail stores nationwide beginning in January 2020. The products contain 50% less sugar and 30% fewer ingredients than leading kids’ yogurts. *

siggi’s kids pouches feature creamy, delicious, and non-tart 2% milkfat yogurt in no-mess portable packaging. Launch flavors are kid-favorites: Strawberry & Banana and Blueberry.

siggi’s yogurt has long been a favorite of adults, and now the company is expanding its range of kids’ products. siggi’s kids pouches are part of a year-long launch of innovative products, which also includes siggi’s plant-based product line and siggi’s yogurt with almond butter.

“When I started siggi’s in my New York City apartment, I focused on simple yogurts with less sugar. So I am now excited to introduce a product that kids will love to eat, and parents will love to serve,” said siggi’s founder Siggi Hilmarsson. “I feel this is perfect for families – a tasty, simple yogurt pouch with no mess and less sugar.”

“Parents who love our current product range are looking for wholesome offerings without lots of added sugar or artificial ingredients their kids will enjoy,” said siggi’s President and CEO Carlos Altschul. “We are thrilled to expand our kids line with the launch of pouches, so we can provide a new range of better-for-you options for parents to choose from.”

About siggi’s

siggi’s dairy began in 2004 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi’s makes truly delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi’s products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, and they are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones such as rBST. For more information about siggi’s and to find store locations, visit www.siggis.com.

*On average, siggi’s pouches have 7.5 ingredients, 1.7g sugar per oz. compared to the leading kids’ yogurt average of 11.3 ingredients, 3.5g sugar per oz.