siggi’s Launches Palate Training Kit to Help Reset your Tastebuds

siggis Dairy January 27, 2021

Did you know that the more sugar and artificial flavors we consume, the more desensitized our palates and taste buds become?

siggi’s – the high protein, low sugar Icelandic skyr brand founded by Siggi Hilmarsson – is launching a Palate Training Kit to help re-adjust and reset your palate. The kit, available starting January 27th and retailing for $30.00, is designed to guide you through the process of resetting your palate, which can lead to healthier choices and habits.

The kit includes 30 days’ worth of siggi’s yogurt, a spoon, eye mask, timer, journal and a pen to use along your journey toward fully tasting your food and to record your experience along the way. The eye mask and timer are meant to make eating a more mindful experience where you use all your senses; try taking a few bites with an eye mask on, or chew for 15 seconds – you’ll savor the taste even more.

siggi’s believes in using real fruit that you can actually taste and has 50% less sugar than the leading Greek yogurt. By resetting your palate, your taste buds will become accustom to and enjoy whole foods with simple ingredients, which can translate to a healthier lifestyle.

