Siggi’s Yogurt Introduces Emma Lovewell as Chief Live Well Offiskyr

New York, NY – Siggi’s yogurt is excited to announce the appointment of Emma Lovewell, beloved fitness instructor and author of “Live Learn Love Well” and the Love List newsletter, as siggi’s new Chief Live Well Offiskyr. In this role, Emma will encourage people to live well through new, simple and practical wellness tips available for free throughout the year on siggi’s new wellness hub, siggis.com/emma.

siggi’s, known for its high-protein, simple ingredient yogurt, is on a mission to show that there’s freedom in simplicity. Through “Do Less and Progress”, siggi’s and Emma will show that a health and wellness routine that includes time to relax, recharge, and enjoy life is just as important as exercise and balanced eating.

Developing a health and wellness routine can be a struggle. Almost 90% of Americans report a desire to live healthier for longer but access to premium trainers, nutritionists, and wellness coaches are costly and often exclusive1. That’s why siggi’s is teaming up with Emma to launch the Do Less and Progress hub at no cost, to democratize access to health, wellness, and fitness information.

Starting in January and continuing monthly throughout the year, Emma will be dropping simple and practical wellness tips, including her favorite recipes, health hacks, mindfulness guidance, and more. Her tips will all be available for free at siggis(dot comm)/emma with the goal of streamlining and simplifying information to help all people live well.

“Emma Lovewell embodies the balance and simplicity we strive to inspire in others,” said David Greci, Brand Director at siggi’s. “Her philosophy of small, meaningful changes aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we aim to make wellness feel accessible and achievable for everyone.”

Visit siggis.com/emma to find Emma’s tips and check back each month for new wellness guidance for Emma.

About siggi’s

siggi’s dairy began in 2004 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi’s makes truly delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi’s products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or flavors. For more information about siggi’s and to find store locations, visit siggis.com.