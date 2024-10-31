Silk Brings Taste and Nutrition to Kids with the Introduction of NEW Silk Kids, a Kid-Friendly Oatmilk Blend

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Nearly three in four parents who purchase plant-based beverages are interested in purchasing plant-based options specifically for their kids2, but finding a plant-based milk with a taste kids love and nutrition parents want continues to be a challenge.3 That’s why Silk is introducing Silk Kids, the brand’s first-ever plant-based beverage made with an oatmilk blend crafted for children ages five and up. Silk Kids was developed with pediatricians to deliver enhanced* nutritional benefits to support growing kids flavor kids love.

Made with a unique, deliciously creamy oat and pea blend, Silk Kids delivers 8 grams of plant protein per serving to help support muscle health, DHA omega-3 and choline to help support brain health, and prebiotics that are good for bellies.† With 50 percent less sugar than dairy milk**, parents can feel great about reaching for Silk Kids to serve their kids throughout the day.

“Delivering on both taste and nutrition is imperative, especially when it comes to nourishing kids,” said Kristie Leigh, registered dietitian and Director of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone North America. “That’s why we developed Silk Kids – to provide targeted nutrition kids need in a plant-based beverage they’ll love, because mealtime shouldn’t be a struggle.”

“As a mom myself, I know how picky kids can be about their food. That’s why Silk Kids is created specifically to support growing kids – whether it be topping a bowl of cereal for a quick breakfast or pouring a cold glass with an after-school snack,” said Kallie Goodwin, Senior Vice President, Plant-Based Beverages at Danone North America. “We’re excited to offer a new delicious plant-based beverage made specifically for kids to help keep them nourished as they continue to grow.”

To amp up the fun during meals and snack-time, Silk Kids packaging also features “Spot the Bees,” an interactive game on the back panel of the carton with eye-catching designs and illustrations about sustainability programs – making mealtime delicious and educational.

Silk Kids is available in a refrigerated multi-serve 59oz carton, available now on select shelves this fall with a larger nationwide roll out starting in early 2025, making it accessible for families across the country. Check the Silk product locator to find it at a store near you: https://silk.com/where-to-buy/.

*Silk Kids contains at least 10 percent more of the Daily Value per serving of Protein, Vitamin D, Potassium, Riboflavin, Phosphorus, Iodine, and Choline than Silk Original Almondmilk.

†Prebiotics feed the good bacteria in the gut. 2g per serving. Serve as part of a balanced diet.

**Silk Kids: 5g sugar/cup; reduced fat milk: 11g sugar/cup. USDA FoodData Central, 2024. Data consistent with typical reduced fat dairy milk.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good and do good. We’ve got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that’s why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including Almondmilk, Oatmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com, @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.