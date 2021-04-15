Silk Helps Turn Your Climate Anxiety Into Action With Free EcoCounseling This Earth Day

Broomfield, CO – This Earth Day, Silk®, America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand1, is introducing Silk Climate Warriors, an initiative with a suite of resources designed to help people overcome their eco-anxiety and fuel their environmental actions, including offering free eco-counseling sessions while they remain available. By empowering others to take action, Silk is helping turn climate worriers into climate warriors.

Silk’s plant-based offerings are born from the land, and for more than 25 years, this leader in sustainability has been on a mission to help protect and restore nature, through water conservation, greenhouse gas reduction and pollinator protection efforts. But Silk knows it can’t do it alone and believes collective action will be important for achieving meaningful impact towards protecting our planet. Yet, climate change can be stressful. In fact, more than half of Americans agree2, and Silk is passionate about helping them relieve climate anxiety (this year more than ever!) through free eco-counseling and other environmental initiatives.

Starting today, sign up for a 45-minute small group eco-counseling session on Earth Day (April 22) with Silk Climate Counselor Dr. Debbie C. Sturm by visiting SilkClimateWarriors.com. Participants will be encouraged to share experiences surrounding the realities of climate change, learn how to address eco-anxiety, and discover ways to move into action. While sessions are limited, more will be added each day leading up to Earth Day on a first-come, firstserve basis.

“As uncomfortable as eco-anxiety may be, it is actually a legitimate and rational reaction to the accelerating climate crisis,” says Dr. Sturm, licensed professional counselor and climate anxiety researcher. “In many ways, eco-anxiety can be a by-product of the empathy we feel for the planet, our beloved places, and the people vulnerable to the negative impact. Empathy compels us to connect. Anxiety propels us to act.”

If you cannot attend a session but are looking to learn more about how you can take actionable steps to help the planet, visit SilkClimateWarriors.com to find a suite of resources including:

Tips from the Silk Climate Counselor on how to cope with eco-anxiety and feel empowered about our future.

Opportunities for you to take action for the planet including sending letters directly to local, state and national legislators, encouraging them to act for the climate.

“Silk believes climate change is affecting our planet and our food system,” said Derek Neeley, Silk Vice President. “As part of one of the world’s largest B Corps we are committed to building sustainable food systems that work in harmony with nature to restore the land. This Earth Day, we are bringing meaningful solutions to our consumers struggling to overcome stress when looking at the overwhelming task at hand, so that they can join us on this journey.”

About Silk’s Commitments

Silk takes its impact very seriously and continues to build programs and advocate for change to help protect and restore the land, including through:

Carbon Reduction: Silk plant-based beverages produce two-thirds less GHG emissions than U.S. conventional dairy milk 3 and the brand is working on initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint even further. In order to get back on track toward the goal of limiting temperature rises, global greenhouse gas emissions need to fall by 7.6 percent each year over the next decade 4 , so how products are created matters now more than ever, as do the products consumers choose.

Visit SilkClimateWarriors.com to get involved, see how you can take action, and to find out more about Silk’s other environmental impact initiatives.

