Silk Introduces New Plant-Based Half & Half Alternative

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Silk®, America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is introducing a new dairy-free half & half alternative, perfect for splashing into your winter drink of choice: coffees, teas, lattes and more.

NEW Silk Dairy-Free Half & Half Alternative provides the neutral flavor and creamy texture that half & half lovers expect, but it’s completely plant-based. This is the first half & half alternative on the market to use oatmilk as part of its formulation, which offers a taste and texture that is reminiscent of traditional dairy milk. Each serving has 0g of added sugar, 1.5g of fat, and is free of dairy, nuts, artificial flavors and cholesterol. It’s also keto-friendly*, Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free.

“Silk is excited to expand its lineup of dairy-free options for those who want a splash of cream — without the ‘moo’ — in their morning brew,” said Martha Opela, Senior Brand Manager for Silk. “Silk Dairy-Free Half & Half Alternative tastes great and supplies the creaminess you crave, without any dairy or added sugar, and it’s hitting shelves at the perfect time — the thick of winter, when cozying up with a cup of coffee just feels right.”

To celebrate the halfway point of winter and encourage you to try the newest product with a hot cup of joe, Silk is giving consumers half-off of its Dairy-Free Half & Half Alternative between now and February 17. Get your half-off coupon by visiting this link.**

Silk Dairy-Free Half & Half Alternative is available now for a suggested retail price of $4.29 per 32-oz. carton at retailers nationwide. To find a retailer near you, visit Silk.com.

*Not intended for medical use. If on a medically prescribed diet, speak to your doctor before consuming this product.

**Silk Dairy-Free Half & Half Alternative Coupon value is $2.25, which is half-off the MSRP of $4.29. Valid starting January 27 and available through February 17, 2020 and limited to 100,000 total coupons. Must print to redeem.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk’s entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn’t go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.