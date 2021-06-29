Silk Soymilk and World Champion Plant-Powered Athlete Carl Lewis Pass the Torch to Support HBCU Athletes Through New “Silk Team Protein” Initiative

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — While summer is in full swing, college athletes who practice year-round are already looking toward the season ahead – and many rely on key equipment, uniforms, and transportation to keep them performing at their best. These activities require funding, and while universities such as Big Ten schools can average over $50 million in revenue per school, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their attendees do not typically receive the same level of funding, including for their sports programs.1

Silk, America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand,2 and gold medal-winning athlete Carl Lewis, the newest face of the Silk Soymilk portfolio, want to support HBCU athletes and help close this funding discrepancy through the new Silk Team Protein initiative. For over 25 years, track and field Hall of Famer Carl Lewis has been using Silk Soymilk as his go-to complete plant-based protein beverage. Aimed at inspiring the next generation of plant-powered athletes, the program champions HBCU track and field teams to promote top talent, on and off the field.

As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Silk Soymilk will provide five HBCU track and field programs with $10,000 donations (a total of $50,000) to go toward team necessities like uniforms, equipment and transportation. The five HBCU recipients will also receive plenty of Silk Soymilk – a high-quality, complete source of plant-based protein – for their upcoming track and field season, along with a live Q&A session with Carl Lewis.

“As a longtime advocate of plant-based diets, I know first-hand the benefits it can yield for an athlete, which is why I am proud to be a partner on this Silk Team Protein initiative to show college athletes how plant-based products like Silk Soymilk can help support their athletic goals,” said Carl Lewis. “Through this partnership, I hope to encourage the next generation of athletes, especially within the HBCU & Black community, to join the growing number of African Americans moving toward a plant-based diet.”

Run, don’t walk, to nominate an HBCU today! If you are a student, alumni, professor or just a fan of an HBCU with a track and field program, submit a nomination between now and July 22, 2021 at SilkTeamProtein.com for a chance for your HBCU school to receive one of five $10,000 donations.

“Silkis excited to partner with Carl Lewis, a proud plant-based pioneer, to support HBCU track and field teams and their incredible talent,” said Terrance Irizarry, Chief Diversity Officer at Danone North America, parent company for Silk. “We’re committed to celebrating and championing a diverse and inclusive world, and through this HBCU initiative we hope to give more opportunities to a community that deserves equal funding.”

As the newest face of the Silk Soymilk portfolio, Carl will be featured on Original and Unsweet cartons of Silk Soymilk, available nationwide now at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per half-gallon carton.

Silk Soymilk is a high-quality, complete source of plant-based protein with great taste, and is the No. 1 brand of soymilk recommended by nutritionists.3 As the original nutrition powerhouse, Silk Soymilk is one of the only plant-based milk alternatives that’s nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, with up to 9 grams of complete protein per serving. It is also a good source of calcium and vitamin D, with 50% more calcium per serving than dairy milk.4

More about Silk® Soymilk

Silk pioneered the plant-based revolution by bringing soymilk to the masses nearly 25 years ago, leading the way for the fast-growing plant-based beverage category people know today. Whether you have food sensitivities, such as lactose intolerance or nut allergies, or are simply looking to make small steps of progress toward your health and wellness goals, Silk Soymilk can play a positive role in your day.

To find out where Silk Soymilk is available near you and get information on the Silk Team Protein initiative, visit SilkTeamProtein.com and follow @Silk on Twitter and Instagram.

