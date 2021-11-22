Six Local Dairy Farm Families Featured in Tops Friendly Markets in New York and Pennsylvania to Help Connect With Consumers, Sell More Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Six dairy farm families are featured in a campaign with American Dairy Association North East and Tops Friendly Markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The partnership is designed to build trust in dairy by connecting consumers with the dairy farmers who are producing the milk sold in local grocery stores.

Featured farms include Black Brook Farm, Lyons, N.Y., Breezyhill Dairy, Strykersville, N.Y., Lawnhurst Farm, Stanley, N.Y., Maple Lawn Farms, Shortsville, N.Y., Orleans Poverty Farm, Albion, N.Y., and Richmond Farms, Eden, N.Y. ADA North East distributed more than 700 shelf signs and 100 window clings that include dairy farm photos for display in 168 Tops stores across the region.

The campaign, part of the retailer’s “Tops Loves Local” effort, kicked off on National Farmers Day in October, with a video clip shared on its social media channels that featured the six farm families. A dairy feature was also highlighted in Tops’ 2.4 million printed circulars.

“With 80 percent of milk, 71 percent of yogurt and 33 percent of cheese all sold in retail markets – and with consumers’ interest in buying local products, this campaign is a logical step to help build their trust in dairy farmers,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We encourage farmers who also shop at Tops to look for their fellow dairy men and women who are featured in the dairy case.”



For more information about ADA North East’s retail programs, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “For Retailers.”

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.