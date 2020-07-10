Snowville Creamery Upgrading its Production Capabilities

MEIGS COUTNY — Snowville Creamery announced it is reinvesting in its Meigs County production facility. New yogurt filling and packaging machinery will soon be installed to help the company improve the speed and reliability of the production line. The total investment at the facility will be at least $75,000.

The company manufacturers of milk, cream, cheese, sour cream and yogurt. Snowville sources milk only from grass grazed cows that are certified non GMO, have been given no growth hormone or antibiotics, and possess only A-2 genetics. Snowville products are distributed through retail groceries and eateries in several Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.

The yogurt line replacement project is being supported by financing provided by the Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation’s revolving loan fund and a grant from JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: POMEROY DAILY SENTINEL