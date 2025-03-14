Snowville Creamery’s Commitment to Sustainability and Community Yields Significant Social Return on Investment

Pomeroy, Ohio — A new report by Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service highlights the profound social, economic, and environmental impact of Snowville Creamery, a local dairy known for its high-quality A2/A2 milk, yogurt, crème fraîche, and cheeses. The report, analyzing Snowville’s operations’ Social Return on Investment (SROI), reveals that Snowville Creamery creates $2.86 of social value for every $1 invested.

Snowville Creamery, a small but mighty dairy based in Southeast Ohio, has long been a champion of sustainable agriculture, animal welfare, and community support. The report underscores the creamery’s dedication to regenerative farming practices, ethical treatment of livestock, and its role as a vital contributor to the local economy.

A Model for Sustainable Agriculture

Snowville Creamery’s success demonstrates that it is possible to balance profitability with a commitment to sustainability, animal welfare, and community support. As the report notes, Snowville’s practices align with the growing “regenivore” movement, which prioritizes fair treatment of workers, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship.

“This study proves consumers want to put their purchases where their principles matter,” said Anna Shields, CEO at Snowville Creamery. “It’s great to know that in times like these you can feel secure spending your food dollars with folks who share your values.”

