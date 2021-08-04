So Delicious Dairy Free Supports Partners Across Supply Chain With Launch of the “Good People Loop” Program

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – So Delicious Dairy Free®, a purpose-driven leader in the plant-based category, today announced the launch of Good People Loop, a program that aims to support social and economic empowerment of farming partners across its supply chain. Good People Loop launched with a commitment to empower coconut farmer partners to adopt more sustainable practices like intercropping, composting and mulching organic matter which improves their crop yields. The program aims to increase crop yields by 50% and increase coconut farmer income by 100% over the next 5 years.

The global coconut products industry is projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2026, with a compound average growth rate of 13.6%.[1] However, despite the growing market for coconut-based products, many coconut farmers often live in poverty due to declining crop yields and a lack of transparency in the supply chain. As a leading producer of coconut-based products, So Delicious Dairy Free is passionately committed to improving the well-being and profitability of its supply chain partners, starting with coconut farmers in the Philippines.

“So Delicious Dairy Free is committed to doing #MoreThanTheMinimum to ensure that our farmer partners in the Philippines are able to thrive in their local economy,” said Deanna Bratter, head of sustainable development, Danone North America. “As a leader in plant-based offerings for more than 30 years, we believe it’s our responsibility to go beyond solely providing delicious, dairy-free products to do some good in the world. We believe in the possibilities of making positive social and environmental impacts, especially when everyone has an equitable seat at the table.”

Income inequality is a devastating, intersectional, global issue that has long-term and sometimes unseen impacts. #MoreThanTheMinimum is So Delicious’ commitment to a more just and inclusive economic system in which access to decent work and a living income is available to all, notably within its supply chain through the Good People Loop program.

In partnership with Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F) and Integrated Rural Development Fund (IRDF), Good People Loop works directly with 1,000 coconut farmers in the Philippines to better understand their needs and challenges, offering education and helping provide solutions to ultimately increase farmer income.

“We’re proud to partner with So Delicious and Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F) to bring this program to life for coconut famers in the Philippines,” said Arze Gilpo, executive director for Integrated Rural Development Foundation (IRDF). “IRDF supports the organizing of cooperatives and economic associations of small-scale farmers on the ground. The Good People Loop program aligns with our people-centered approach to sustainable development and promoting livelihood resiliency in the region.”

So Delicious, part of Danone North America, is a member of the B Corp community, and the Good People Loop program underscores how brands can use business as a force for good to create economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. This program builds upon Danone North America’s commitment to fostering decent work and inclusive growth within the company’s value chain, in alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development goals.

“As a brand, So Delicious is committed to helping good people, like our farmers, earn more from farming so they can continue to grow amazing coconuts that go into So Delicious products,” said Dave Robinson, marketing director, So Delicious Dairy Free. “By choosing brands like So Delicious that invest in the people in their value chain, you’re helping Good People Loop thrive.”

Join So Delicious on Good People Loop and learn more about the brand’s impact by visiting the People tab on the Impact section of our website.

