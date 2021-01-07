So Delicious Just Dropped a Meltworthy Alt-Cheese Line

Over the past decade, millions of Americans have embraced plant-based dairy alternatives as part of their daily diet. But there’s one dairy product people just can’t seem to quit: cheese.

That’s why So Delicious Dairy Free is changing the plant-based game with a delicious NEW portfolio of thoughtfully crafted, plant-based cheese alternatives (including plant-based style Shreds, Slices and Spreads) that that are creamy, smooth and melt to perfection.

So Delicious Plant-Based Slices, Shreds and Spreads are all dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified – Slices and Shreds will be available in the refrigerated aisle nationwide in mid-January, and Cream Cheese Style Spreads are launching in March 2021.

