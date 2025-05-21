Somerdale Sets Out Plans to Build on Record Sales of British Cheese in the United States

Somerdale International will be unveiling its ambitious 2025/26 plans and new product innovations for the US market at next month’s International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show being held in New Orleans between 1-3 June. The IDDBA Show is the largest industry-only trade show in North America with c.850 exhibiting companies and c.10,000 buyers & key decision makers expected to attend.

Visitors to the Somerdale booth (# 1115) will not only have the opportunity to discuss with the team their plans for the next year but also sample its range of the very best premium specialty British cheese. This includes classic British cheeses such as the finest Farmhouse Cheddars, including the iconic Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar made by the world’s oldest surviving Cheddar-makers and wonderfully rich, blue-veined Stilton, the King of British Cheese, together with fresh and exciting new, tastebud tantalising, blended cheeses. A good example of the latter being the unveiling at IDDBA of a new branded chilli cheddar which combines sweet, hot and spicy flavour notes with luxuriously creamy English Cheddar.

Somerdale’s range of British cheese, which is unparalleled in its quality and breadth, has been central to its success in the USA where the business has generated record sales over the past 12 months with volumes increasing for the 5th consecutive year. A key focus for 2025/26 will be to build on this success through ongoing product improvement and product & packaging innovation, including an enhanced pre-pack offering. At the same time there will be a renewed focus on leveraging and enhancing Somerdale’s dedicated in-market sales team and comprehensive network of 63 regional distributors located across the United States. A network which is central to Somerdale’s ability to providing national, regional and independent retailers and foodservice providers with the opportunity to carry the very best British cheese.

Commenting on its presence at IDDBA Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said, “IDDBA provides a great opportunity for us to showcase & sample our unrivalled range of the very best cheese from across the British Isles and demonstrate our care and commitment to reinforcing Somerdale’s position as the leading supplier to the US market.

“A key focus for Somerdale in the year ahead will be enhancing our offer, not only of classic British cheeses such as our iconic Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar and the finest Blue Stilton, but also fresh and exciting new products that will tap into the latest food trends. A good example of the latter being the introduction of a range of sweet, hot and spicy blended cheeses such as our new Peruvian Chilli Cheddar being launched at the IDDBA Show. We’ll also be building further on our range of cheeses perfect for celebratory occasions and the holiday season such as our ‘Claddagh Bo’ range for St Patrick’s Day, our ‘Bloody Good Cheddar’ for Halloween, ‘Festive Stars & Trees’ for Christmas and ‘1776 Aged Cheddar’ for Independence Day. These are fun and exciting cheeses that not only make specialty cheese more accessible for consumers but also help to keep the cheese case fresh and enticing.

“Over the last 12 months we have shipped a record 250 containers of cheese to the States and we strongly believe that America’s love affair with British cheese is set to go from strength to strength. As such, we’re looking forward to meeting our valued customers and planning with them a successful 2025 and beyond.”

About Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 36th year of operation, today Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/