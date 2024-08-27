South Carolina Dairy Farm Leads the Way in Sustainability with The Dairy Alliance

Adopts Cutting-Edge Technology and Resource Recycling for a Greener Future

ATLANTA — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast, is at the forefront of sustainability as the dairy industry works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To address labor shortages and improve farm efficiency, farmers are investing in new technologies. Efforts towards these goals are evident at Hickory Hill Milk in Edgefield, South Carolina, owned and operated by the Dorn family.

Advancements in genetics and cow comfort have significantly boosted milk production at Hickory Hill, leading to a reduction in emissions per gallon of milk. Improved technology has been instrumental in management decisions, with data-driven approaches enhancing cow care. Farmers can now detect potential issues through data received from activity monitors before they become visible, optimizing the health and productivity of their herds.

“As I always say, farmers are the original environmentalists. My grandparents knew that if they didn’t care for the soil, it wouldn’t sustain them. It’s the same with my cows—if I don’t look after them, they can’t support me,” said Watson Dorn, owner at Hickory Hill Milk. “Caring for my cows is a top priority and sustainability is essential for us.”

While dairy farming is a minor contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, it plays a key role in sustainability. Hickory Hill and other dairy farms throughout the Southeast are embracing advanced technology, regenerative practices, and best management techniques to protect natural resources and benefit their communities.

The Dorn family, along with other dairy farmers, practice resource recycling by reusing sand for bedding, and water multiple times across the dairy. The same gallon of water can be recycled up to 4 times starting with cooling the milk through a plate heat exchanger. This water is then recycled to clean equipment. A flush system in the free stall barns collects enriched water and manure, which is then used for irrigation and fertilizing fields. Additionally, the system recycles loose sand, allowing it to be cleaned and reused as bedding.

“We are proud of our Southeast farmers for embracing advanced technology that benefits their operations, their cows, and their communities,” said Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “Our commitment is to advocate for sustainability in the dairy industry and continue highlighting its importance.”

Individuals can learn more about efforts at Hickory Hill and their family story in the video here. For more information on The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com/ or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.