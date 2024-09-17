SOWN Introduces Coffee’s Perfect Match with Oat Cold Foaming Cream for Elevated At-Home Barista Experience

Award-winning oat coffee creamer brand presents dreamily creamy plant-based cold foam, now available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS — SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, announces the expansion of its award-winning oat coffee creamer brand, SOWN®, with Oat Cold Foaming Cream. Available now at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream offers a convenient and simple way to recreate luscious, barista-quality, vanilla-flavored cold foam in the comfort of home.

The new Oat Cold Foaming Cream offers a perfectly sweet, dreamily creamy, plant-based option to make cold brew or iced coffee beverages even more decadent. With notes of vanilla and velvety viscosity, SOWN’s gravity-defying Oat Cold Foaming Cream helps at-home coffee connoisseurs unleash their inner baristas. Easy to use, SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream is ready to sit on top of your cold brew after 30 seconds of frothing, whenever the craving for cold foam delight strikes.

“SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream offers our consumers a simple and affordable way to enjoy the coffeehouse treats they love in the convenience of their own homes,” says Scott Carter, Vice President of Growth & Innovation, SunOpta. “Cold foam has become the fastest-growing add-on at national coffee shops, gaining popularity alongside the rise of cold coffee beverages. Yet, the challenge remains—how can consumers easily recreate these indulgent drinks at home? Enter Oat Cold Foaming Cream by SOWN, our high-quality, plant-based solution that brings the café experience to your kitchen, making it effortless to enjoy these delicious coffee treats whenever you crave a moment of indulgence.”

SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream offers the perfect add-on that will keep cold brew purists, affogato aficionados and espresso martini experts alike coming back for more. The product is Non-GMO Project Certified, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher Certified. SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream can be found in the refrigerated creamer section at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide (SRP: $6.99 for 32-fluid-ounce cartons). To learn more, please visit https://sown.com/ or follow us on Instagram @sownplantbased.

About SOWN

SOWN, a pioneer of oat coffee creamers, brings the coffeehouse experience home with smooth and creamy plant-based dairy alternatives for coffee drinkers. Crafted with care using oats sourced from North America, SOWN’s portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified and Kosher Certified products includes Organic Oat Creamers and Oat Cold Foaming Cream, delivers a perfectly curated coffee experience in every sip. With sustainability at the forefront, 70% of our carton is made from renewable plant-based materials. Check your local recycling facility to see what is accepted in your area.

SOWN has received several accolades and awards, including the 2023 Mindful Award for Creamer Product of the Year and 2022 Clean Choice Awards for Best Dairy Alternatives. Planted, never milked. This is how we roll our oats. For more information, visit www.SOWN.com or follow on Instagram at @SOWNplantbased.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream® and West Life™.