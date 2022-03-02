SpartanNash Enhances Our Family Cheese Line as Category Growth Expands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) has given its Our Family® cheese products – including shreds, slices, snack bars, bites and parmesan – a bold, new design and taste that are now available in the dairy section of SpartanNash-supplied retailers.

“During the pandemic, Americans had to get creative to keep meals at home interesting. Given the versatility of cheese, as both an integral ingredient and nutritious snack, we’ve seen an expansion of cheese consumption over the last two years,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. “We leveraged insights from shoppers and food retailer customers to develop new products in our test kitchens, and we will continue to find innovative ways to improve Our Family products.”

Many of the new Our Family cheese offerings have been reformulated to optimize taste. The shredded cheese features a new recipe that delivers a richer, more satisfying taste. All Our Family cheeses are rBST-free and use premium ingredients, aligning to the Company’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life.

Shoppers will be able to identify the new, eye-catching packaging by the bright colors and fun window shapes designed to integrate the actual product with artwork. The new packaging also offers a QR code that links directly to a web page featuring a delightfully cheesy recipe that uses the product as an ingredient.

With products available for every aisle, Our Family is the Company’s most popular brand for more than 2,100 independent grocery store customers. In fact, Our Family products outsell the top 34 national consumer brands combined within its corporate-owned retail stores.

“Our Family products continue to be overwhelmingly popular with our shoppers,” said Randy Jaeger, president of Johanneson’s Inc., which is a distribution customer of SpartanNash and carries Our Family products. “The taste, quality and price point are appealing, and we know the new, reformulated cheese products are going to be a fan favorite.”

Independent grocery retailers can get a full portfolio of OwnBrands products, including Our Family cheese, through SpartanNash. To learn more about the new cheese products, or other Our Family products, visit www.ourfamilyfoods.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.