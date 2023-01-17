Spero Foods Partners with Sprouts on New Plant-Based Pepita Egg, Addressing the Egg Shortage

Why are eggs so expensive now? Are the chickens on strike? Spero Foods partners with Sprouts Farmer’s Market on a new plant-based Pepita Egg to solve the egg shortage.

It’s not because of winter or just because of overall market inflation, or that chickens decided to stop laying eggs. It’s because there are fewer birds producing eggs right now due to a bird flu epidemic. More than 57 million birds have been lost in 2022, worse than the last wipeout of 2015. The count keeps climbing according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means that consumers are paying much more for eggs at the grocery store right now, and shelves are out of stock all over the country.

Spero Foods, a plant-based dairy manufacturer, has partnered with Sprouts Farmer’s Market to launch the Pepita Egg nationwide to solve this egg shortage crisis. Spero Pepita Egg is a seven-ingredient plant-based egg alternative made with pumpkin seeds, and without lecithins, pyrophosphates, citrates, sugars, synthetic vitamins, transglutaminase, or other additives. In addition, it is keto-friendly, allergy-friendly, cholesterol-free, and doesn’t contain any soy, gluten, nut, sugar, or gum ingredients. It can be used to make a variety of dishes, including scrambles, omelets, quiches, and baked goods, and has a similar protein content per serving as a chicken egg.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marietta Daily Journal