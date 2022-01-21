Sprouts Farmers Market Reaches Cage-Free or Better Egg Commitment

PHOENIX, Ariz. ­— Sprouts Farmers Market, which has been at the forefront of sourcing cage-free or better eggs for many years, is now sourcing all shell and liquid eggs sold across its more than 370 stores from cage-free, organic or free-range farms. The specialty grocer’s Our Brands eggs have been cage-free or better since 2016.

“Sprouts shoppers are conscious of where their food comes from and we’re pleased to now offer cage-free or better eggs across the category as part of our ongoing commitment to improved animal welfare,” said Kim Coffin, SVP of Grocery at Sprouts. “We’re continuously engaging with suppliers, NGOs and stakeholders to ensure our policies and targets for continuous improvement are meaningful and help drive the industry forward.”

Across Sprouts’ dairy category, organics made up more than 40% of the sales volume in 2021. During the year, 81 plant-based products and 82 organic items were added, alongside 51 products that were both organic and plant-based.

Learn more about Sprouts’ ESG initiatives at sprouts.com/sustainability.

