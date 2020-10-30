St. Benoit Creamery Expands Distribution of New Organic Desserts

Sonoma, CA — St. Benoit Creamery announces expanded availability of its line of sofi™ Award-winning organic desserts at more than a dozen West Coast retailers, on the East Coast with new retail partners Balducci’s and Kings Food Markets, online at Imperfect Foods, Northbay Creameries and later in the year, Amazon Fresh. Made with certified organic milk from pasture-raised Jersey cows in Sonoma County, St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts deliver light and creamy spoonable luxury in sustainable glass packaging for a healthy, convenient treat that’s delicious and fun for kids and adults.

St. Benoit (“Ben-wah”) Creamery Organic Desserts (MSRP $2.99; 110g / 3.5 oz glass jar) are the ideal choice for consumers seeking a healthy but indulgent clean-label, limited-ingredient dairy dessert. Free of starches, milk powders, fillers, stabilizers and preservatives, and lower in calories than similar desserts, St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts contain only organic full-fat milk, cream, eggs, sugar and real flavorings like organic vanilla and TCHO artisan chocolate.

Flavors include elevated versions of nostalgic classics like Vanilla and TCHO Chocolate, which won a 2020 sofi™ Award (specialty outstanding food innovation) for best new product in the other dairy category. Snickerdoodle captures the taste of the classic buttery cinnamon cookie without the gluten and carbs while Salted Caramel combines richly flavorful caramel with a savory hint of sea salt.

Each flavor is sold in individual resealable, reusable glass jars that are the perfect size for lunch bags, snacks and after-dinner treats. Refrigerated jars stay fresh unopened for 100 days. St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts’ single-serving jars are especially convenient for safe gatherings during COVID.

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts are an inspired union of the classic French dessert pot de crème and California’s culture of fresh, healthy food. St. Benoit Creamery sources full-fat organic milk rich in A2 protein for enhanced digestibility from a single herd of pasture-raised Jersey cows just 26 miles from its Sonoma creamery. The state-of-the-art LEED Gold-certified creamery signifies St. Benoit’s commitment to sustainability with solar power, a water recycling system and other measures to decrease reliance on fossil fuels and reduce waste.

In keeping with St. Benoit Creamery’s commitment to socially responsible farming practices that reassure consumers who want to know where their food comes from, the herd is animal welfare-certified by top independent international auditor Validus.

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts can be found throughout the West Coast. In the Bay Area at Mollie Stone’s, 26th & Guerrero Market, Berkeley Bowl West, Farmer Joe’s, Farm Fresh to You, Pacific Market, Staff of Life, Ukiah Natural Foods and Lunardi’s. In Southern California at Gelson’s and Erewhon and in Oregon at PCC Markets and Market of Choice.

On the East Coast, St. Benoit Creamery and new retail partners Balducci’s and Kings Food Markets will introduce St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts to shoppers in metro New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Check the Store Locator for more retailers.

Find St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts online in the San Francisco Bay Area at Zero Grocery and nationally at Imperfect Foods, Northbay Creameries and later in the year, Amazon Fresh.

St. Benoit Creamery Marketing Director Manon Servouse says, “What makes our product truly different and special is the quality of our ingredients. Our fresh local milk and cream from partners so close to the creamery creates a smooth, luxurious texture that makes these desserts exceptional.”

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts

TCHO CHOCOLATE — St. Benoit’s best-selling organic dessert is the winner of the 2020 sofi™ Award for best new product in the other dairy category and, since being introduced a year ago, has become St. Benoit’s second best-selling product overall. Made with California artisan TCHO chocolate, St. Benoit Chocolate Organic Dessert is the velvety, rich dark chocolate custard of your dreams with only 200 calories and 17 grams of carbs.

Ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Egg Yolk, Organic 66% Chocolate (organic cacao beans, organic cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, soy lecithin, organic vanilla beans), Organic Cocoa Beans, Organic Cocoa Powder, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Sea Salt, Organic Vanilla Extract

SALTED CARAMEL — A touch of sea salt enhances this creamy French-inspired caramel custard with subtle, indulgent salty-sweet flavor. Pure decadence with just 190 calories and 15 grams of carbs.

Ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Salted Caramel (Organic Sugar, Water and Sea Salt), Organic Egg Yolk, Organic Egg White, Organic Vanilla Extract, Pectin

SNICKERDOODLE — A classic French dessert with an American twist, Snickerdoodle has all the flavor of the nostalgic cookie with 190 calories, 14 grams of carbs and no gluten. With perfectly balanced flavors of buttery vanilla and cinnamon, Snickerdoodle lets you indulge your craving for a cookie in a spoonable jar.

Ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Egg Yolk, Organic Egg White, Organic Vanilla Extract, Organic Cinnamon, Pectin

VANILLA —If you love crème brûlée or flan, you’ll love classic, delicious and clean-label Vanilla. Organic vanilla, eggs, and just the right touch of sugar create an easy-to-enjoy dessert for any time of day with just 190 calories and 14 grams of carbs.

Ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Egg Yolk, Organic Egg White, Organic Vanilla Extract, Pectin, Organic Vanilla Beans

About St. Benoit Creamery

St. Benoit Creamery believes in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD. Organic, full-fat, pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk is at the heart of our clean label yogurt, desserts and dairy. Our single herd of Jersey cows roam the rolling hills of Sonoma County on an Animal Welfare certified farm just 26 miles from our sustainable creamery (LEED Gold Certified).

For more information, visit StBenoit.com or follow us on Instagram (@stbenoitcreamery) or Facebook (@saintbenoitcreamery).