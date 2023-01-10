St. Benoit Creamery Organic Yogurt Inks Deal with Sprouts Farmers Market

Sonoma, CA – St. Benoit Creamery announces national distribution of its Organic Yogurts in a deal with Sprouts Farmers Market based in Phoenix, Arizona. The retailer is slated to start selling St. Benoit Creamery’s 23 oz. Organic Plain Yogurt and Organic French Vanilla Yogurt in mid-February in more than 300 stores throughout the U.S.

St. Benoit Creamery, based in Sonoma, CA., will showcase its award-winning organic yogurts and desserts at the Winter Fancy Food Show, running January 15-17, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. St. Benoit Creamery will be exhibiting in Booth 631 in the Deli Pavilion.

St. Benoit Creamery Organic French Vanilla and Organic Plain won gold and silver, respectively, in the Yogurt & Kefir category at the 2021 sofi™ Awards recognizing the best products in the specialty food industry. Additional flavors include Strawberry and Meyer Lemon. St. Benoit’s yogurt contains only organic, full-fat, pasture-raised A2 dominant Jersey cow’s milk and gut-friendly live active cultures with no excessive fillers, stabilizers or excessive sweeteners

We are beyond excited to finally have Sprouts as a partner for our 23 oz. Plain and French Vanilla organic yogurts which will be available nationally starting mid-February. Sprouts’ commitment to making natural, wholesome food accessible to everyone reflects our belief in ‘Real Food, Real Good,’” says Michelle Sheely, Head of Sales for St. Benoit Creamery. “St. Benoit is unique from most other yogurts on the shelf due to the presence of organic A2 dominant milk protein for enhanced digestibility from a single herd of pasture-raised Jersey cows and our hand-crafted process. We are dedicated to sustainability and creating the best yogurt and dessert experience the consumer can buy.”

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Yogurts are packed in its signature sustainable and reusable glass jars. The snack size jars are sealed with foil lids while the family size jars have resealable lids (4.75 oz., SRP $2.99; 23 oz., SRP $8.99).

The other star of the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show will be St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts an indulgent, smooth and creamy treat without the guilt. They contain the freshest full-fat organic milk from a single herd of pasture-raised Jersey cows just 26 miles from its state-of-the-art LEED Gold-certified Sonoma creamery. Flavors include elevated versions of nostalgic classics like Vanilla and TCHO Chocolate, which won a 2020 sofi Award (specialty outstanding food innovation) for best new product in the other dairy category. Snickerdoodle captures the taste of the classic buttery cinnamon cookie without the gluten and carbs while Salted Caramel combines richly flavorful caramel with a savory hint of sea salt.

The clean, whole ingredients make our Pot de Crème desserts a great choice for the conscious consumer who wants to know exactly what they are eating and serving to their family,” says Sheely.

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Desserts are lower in sugar and calories than similar desserts and have no excessive starches, milk powders, or preservatives, making them the ideal choice for consumers seeking a clean label, limited-ingredient dairy indulgence. Available in reusable and resealable individual serving size glass jars, they’re ideal for lunch bags, snacks and after-dinner treats (3.5 oz., SRP $3.49).

In keeping with St. Benoit Creamery’s commitment to socially responsible farming practices and transparent traceability, the herd that supplies St. Benoit’s milk is animal welfare certified by top independent international auditor, Validus.

Sheely says St. Benoit’s commitment to organic, clean label sustainability and responsible farming — not to mention outstanding flavor — is appealing to more consumers than ever before and pushing St. Benoit to expand its range. Hyper-local St. Benoit Organic Whole Milk with a rich cream top in each bottle is distributed primarily in California (32 oz., SRP $5.99).

St. Benoit Creamery desserts and yogurts are distributed throughout the US in retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market. Find retailers by location through the website’s Store Locator or order online at Northbay Creameries for nationwide shipping.

About St. Benoit Creamery

St. Benoit Creamery believes in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD. Organic, full-fat, pasture-raised A2 dominant Jersey cow’s milk is at the heart of its clean label yogurt, desserts and dairy. St. Benoit Creamery’s single herd of Jersey cows roam the rolling hills of Sonoma County on an animal welfare certified farm just 26 miles from its sustainable LEED Gold Certified creamery.

For more information, visit StBenoit.com or follow on Instagram (@stbenoitcreamery) or Facebook (@saintbenoitcreamery)