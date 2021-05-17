St. Benoit Creamery Organic Yogurts Sweep 2021 sofi Awards

Sonoma, CA — For the second consecutive year, St. Benoit Creamery’s organic dairy products have been awarded the prestigious sofi™ Award recognizing the top products in the $158 billion specialty food industry. St. Benoit Creamery’s Organic French Vanilla Yogurt and Organic Plain Yogurt won gold and silver, respectively, in the Yogurt & Kefir category at the 2021 sofi™ Awards, where 130 winners emerged from nearly 1,500 competitors in 49 categories.

Products are reviewed by a national panel of culinary experts who sample anonymously for taste, texture, appearance and aroma as well as ingredient quality and innovation. The 2021 sofi™ judging took place in April at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

“We are thrilled St. Benoit Creamery Organic French Vanilla Yogurt and Organic Plain Yogurt have both won sofi™ Awards,” says Sales Director Felice Thorpe. “To be recognized by the industry for our commitment to quality and flavor is a big honor. The sofi™ Awards are the ultimate stamp of approval. We look forward to sharing our sustainable dairy delicacies with even more consumers this year.”

St. Benoit (“Ben-wah”) CreameryOrganic French Vanilla and Organic Plain Yogurt are examples of clean-label yogurt at its best. They contain no fillers, stabilizers or excessive sweeteners — just organic, full-fat, pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk and gut-friendly live and active cultures. Organic French Vanilla enriches the decadence of plain full-fat yogurt for a delicious real food snack any time of day. Organic Plain (MSRP $2.49 4.75 oz; MSRP $6.99 23 oz) has a rich, tangy, full-fat creaminess that’s still light in texture.

The sofi™ (specialty outstanding food innovation) awards have been presented annually since 1973 by the Specialty Food Association to highlight the remarkable flavors and creativity of the specialty food industry.

St. Benoit Creamerybelieves in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD and offers healthy alternatives to the sugary, artificial products in today’s yogurt aisle. St. Benoit Creamery’s full-fat organic dairy products are made with milk rich in A2 protein for enhanced digestibility that comes from a single herd of Jersey cows roaming the hills of Sonoma County on an animal welfare-certified farm. The milk is minimally processed 26 miles away at a facility that St. Benoit Creamery shares with sister brand Laura Chenel, the first LEED Gold-certified creamery in the United States, where solar power, a water recycling system and other sustainable measures decrease reliance on fossil fuels and reduce waste. All products are packaged in reusable, recyclable glass jars.

St. Benoit Creamery’s commitment to quality, sustainable products with outstanding flavor earned it a 2020 sofi™ Award for its TCHO Chocolate Organic Pot de Crème Dessert, which won best new product in the other dairy category. Also in 2020, St. Benoit Creamery received the Mindful Awards Program Yogurt of the Year prize for its commitment to conscious crafting and sustainability in consumer packaged goods.

Find St. Benoit Creamery’s award-winning yogurts and desserts via the website’s Store Locator. Order online at Northbay Creameries where you’ll also find sister brands Laura Chenel and Marin French Cheese Co.

St. Benoit Creamery Organic Yogurts

FRENCH VANILLA — Vanilla is just classic: Ice cream, crème brûlée, whipped cream. Why not a decadent full-fat yogurt? This guilt-free yogurt is delicious as a treat, dessert, or real food snack any time of day. Available in 23-oz family-size jars and 4.75-oz portable snack-size glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Vanilla Sauce (Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Organic Vanilla Flavor, Organic Gum Acacia), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

PLAIN — Organic pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk and cultures – that’s it. With milk this good, there’s no need to add fillers, stabilizers or excessive sweeteners. Plain has a tangy, rich, full-fat creaminess that’s still light in texture. Enjoy the cream top or mix it in to make the yogurt even richer. Available in 23-oz family-size jars and 4.75-oz portable snack-size glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

MEYER LEMON — Fragrant and irresistible, Meyer lemons are a favorite of farmers’ market shoppers and chefs. St. Benoit Creamery uses a delicious marmalade for a touch of California sweetness in this fruit-on-the- bottom treat that’s great on its own or perfect as a base for smoothies or a power yogurt bowl. Available in 23-oz family-size jars and 4.75-oz portable snack-size glass jars.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Meyer Lemon Puree (Organic Meyer Lemon, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

STRAWBERRY — This is for all the strawberry lovers, especially those disappointed in the sickly sweet and fake strawberry flavors out there in the yogurt world. Real organic fruit that’s not too sweet perfectly complements the pasture-raised goodness of this creamy organic yogurt. Available in 4.75-oz portable snack-size glass jars only.

Ingredients: Organic Jersey Cow’s Milk (Whole), Organic Strawberry Puree (Organic Strawberries, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Strawberry Flavor), Live Active Cultures (L. Acidophilus, L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium)

###

About St. Benoit Creamery

St. Benoit Creamery believes in REAL FOOD, REAL GOOD. Organic, full-fat, pasture-raised Jersey cow’s milk is at the heart of our clean-label yogurt, desserts and dairy. Our single herd of Jersey cows roam the rolling hills of Sonoma County on an animal welfare-certified farm just 26 miles from the LEED Gold-certified sustainable creamery we share with sister company Laura Chenel. The state-of-the-art creamery constructed by parent company Laura Chenel Chevre, Inc., which also owns Marin French Cheese Co., is the first of its kind in the United States and features reclaimed materials, more than 1,000 solar panels and a wastewater recycling system.

For more information visit StBenoit.com or follow us on Instagram (@stbenoitcreamery) or Facebook (@stbenoitcreamery).

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience. For more information visit SpecialtyFood.com.