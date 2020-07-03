Statement from IDFA: U.S. Dairy Exports Continue to Overperform in 2020 with Rising Demand from Asia

WASHINGTON —Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement today on the May 2020 agricultural export data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

“U.S. dairy exports continue to post strong gains in value and volume to destinations around the world, with surging demand from Asian nations accounting for most of the growth. In 2020, we’re beginning to see demand pick up from countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and, of course, China, causing a shift in the top-10 destinations for U.S. dairy exports. Like April, May was another positive month for American dairy, which continues to outperform agricultural exports as a whole. Over the first five months of the year, the value of U.S. dairy exports is 12 percent ahead of the same period as last year, while volume growth is tracking 10 percent ahead of the same period. Dairy exports to China rebounded in May, with the nation seizing the second spot in U.S. dairy export destinations.

“The demand is evident around the world for high-quality, safe, affordable U.S. dairy products. After being a net importer of dairy products a decade ago, the United States is now the world’s third-largest dairy product exporter, sending American dairy products to more than 140 countries and supporting thousands of American jobs. As U.S. dairy production continues to increase over the next decade, new trade agreements will become even more vital to the industry and the American economy. The implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as well as the Phase One China and Japan deals have been instrumental in keeping U.S. dairy export growth on track. However, the United States government must continue to aggressively advocate for the interests of the U.S. dairy industry with trading partners, relying on a market-principled approach to trade that demands the removal of unfair barriers so that U.S. dairy companies can compete on a level playing field.”