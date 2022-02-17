Statement from Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA President and CEO, on Confirmation of Dr. Robert Califf as FDA Commissioner

WASHINGTON — Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), released the following statemen after the U.S. Senate confirmed Dr. Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration:

“On behalf of IDFA members who make and distribute healthy and nutritious dairy products throughout the United States, we congratulate Dr. Robert Califf on his confirmation as FDA Commissioner. IDFA encourages Dr. Califf to put the ‘F’ back in the FDA by focusing attention on making FDA more efficient and nimbler for consumers and more responsive to the feedback of industry. The FDA is one of the most important regulatory agencies within the federal government because it ensures the safety and security of our nation’s food supply. For decades, FDA leaders have promised to modernize food standards while allowing food makers more flexibility for innovation in response to shifting consumer demands and trends. However, food standards have become more complex and onerous, the FDA’s response times on pending rules and petitions has increased and promises to streamline rulemaking have not been kept. IDFA and our member companies are hopeful for a more collaborative relationship with FDA on matters of food safety, food standards, labeling, and nutrition and health.

“As a cardiologist, Dr. Califf has a keen understanding of the impact of diet on human health. We hope that as FDA continues to refine its regulatory positions, FDA experts not only recognize dairy’s crucial role in a healthy diet beginning at a very young age but also allow research showing the benefits of dairy fat to be considered in federal nutrition guidance. No other type of food or beverage provides the range and density of nutrients that dairy contributes to the American diet.

“IDFA congratulates Dr. Califf on his confirmation and looks forward to a productive relationship with FDA under his leadership.”