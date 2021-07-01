Statement from Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA President and CEO, on House Appropriations Committee Passage of the FY2022 Appropriations Bill for USDA, FDA, and Related Agencies

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON —The U.S. House Committee on Appropriations this afternoon passed its fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and related agencies. Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), released the following statement on the bill:

“IDFA is pleased to see the House appropriations bill include important provisions that encourage milk consumption amongst school children and adults, find sustainable solutions for ice cream byproducts, and provide support to the FDA to modernize its outdated standards of identity for dairy products.

“Importantly, this bill would triple current funding for the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects—a pilot program that incentivizes SNAP beneficiaries to purchase fluid milk, making it easier for families to get more of the nutritional benefits of milk. It would also extend flexibilities for schools to continue to offer low-fat flavored milk—a nutrient-dense food that provides children with the health benefits they need as they grow—during the upcoming school year.

“IDFA applauds the House Appropriations Committee for including these provisions in the bill that the Committee approved today and encourages the full House and Senate to adopt these measures that support American health, innovation and sustainability.”

# # #

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

