Stewart’s Milk is New York’s Cream of the Crop for 2020

Cornell’s Milk Quality Improvement Program has awarded Stewart’s Dairy in Saratoga Springs top honors in New York state’s annual fluid milk competition, conducted on behalf of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The Cornell program serves as the state’s official judging group. Stewart’s, which also won for best-tasting chocolate milk, topped a field of 21 dairies from across the state; results were announced Aug. 25.

“Congratulations to our dairy processors and our dairy farmers behind these fantastic products,” said Richard Ball, commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Markets. “We know New York produces some of the best milk there is, and I am honored to join Cornell in sharing these stories of success with all New Yorkers.”

